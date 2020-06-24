Zardari family’s mango gift confuses social media users

DUBAI: Mona Kattan, Dubai-based entrepreneur and sister of famous beauty expert Huda Kattan, received crates of mangoes straight from farms in Pakistan from the country's former president Asif Ali Zardari and his family. But the internet users have many questions, reports foreign media. The June 21 delivery was also signed by Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the children of Asif and Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, Mona, co-founder of cosmetic brand Huda Beauty, took to her Instagram account and excitedly shared a video of the mango crates, delivered specially to her from farms in Tando Allahayar, Pakistan. “Special delivery all the way from Pakistan, some beautiful mangoes…,” she is heard saying in the clip. Soon after the clip was posted, social media users from Pakistan shared their thoughts online and many had questions.

Tweep @lov_couch_films asked: “Publicity stunt? Or may be promoting #Pakistani #Mango. Why did the Zardaris send beauty influencer Mona Kattan mangoes?”

Tweep @MashaallK shared the video and wrote: “Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari sends mangoes to a famous blogger Mona Kattan based in Dubai! What special deliveries are the people of Sindh getting meanwhile especially in a time like this?”

The package also came with a note that referred to Asif as “president” and left social media users confused.

Sharing a screenshot of the post with the note, tweep @GumbyAKhan wrote: “PRESIDENT ZARDARI. This is the message that was sent to Mona Kattan the famous celebrity, along with the mangoes. Mona then shared the story addressing thanks to President Zardari as well. This is pretty pathetic misrepresentation I don't even know if this is legally ok.”

Twitter user @nadiaazahid wrote: “Just a correction @MonaKattan, Asif Ali Zardari is not the current standing President of Pakistan Grimacing face. However, enjoy the Pakistani Mangos as they are the best you’ll find in the world!”