700 POs arrested in six months

LAHORE:Around 700 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in multiple crimes, including robberies, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and rape, were arrested in six months, The News has learnt.

As many as 1,546 notorious gangs were busted by Punjab police in a short span of six months. It is interesting to note that 379 cases of old enmities were identified and preventive actions were taken by Punjab police to save maximum number of human lives.

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, deputy inspector general (DIG) Operations Punjab, stated that because of preventive action, the ratio of murders decreased by 50 per cent. The qabza mafia (land grabber mafia) is considered a symbol of terror. No one would stand before qabza mafia. It does not matter to the land grabbers how many common people are deprived of their property. The voices of people against Qabza mafia used to go unheard.

Sukhera said that Punjab police stood against qabza mafia. Under the initiative and supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir monthly crime review meetings were held. Police took action and retrieved 24 public and 142 private properties qabza mafia. He stated that 219 cases were registered against qabza mafia and 937 accused were arrested in six month only. It promoted the relationship of trust between the masses and police, said Sukhera while talking to The News. It became possible because Punjab police improved quality of investigation, said the DIG. According to him, trials of 51,030 cases were completed by the police investigation officers (IOs).

The DIG Operation Punjab said that 25,052 people were convicted after the investigations of the IOs. Recovery in crimes against property had been a huge problem in Pakistan. Percentage of recovery has increased significantly as IG Shaoib Dastgir stresses that the loss of citizens must be recovered, said Sohail Akhtar Sukhera. The firing into the air is a social crime and very harmful. Majority of the youngsters do firing to express their power. Many people have lost their lives in firing into the air incidents. Sukhera said that 1,281 cases of firing into the air were registered. Addiction of narcotics is a curse. It has ruined many lives and families. To eliminate this evil, Punjab police identified 494 drug pushers and took targeted actions against them.