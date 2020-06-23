Health emergency declared amid rising coronavirus cases in Multan

MULTAN: The district administration Monday declared health emergency in the wake of rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the district and ordered immediate increase in ventilators at public hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak declared the health emergency and also ordered increase in ventilators for coronavirus patients. The DC also summoned the administration of six ‘A’ category hospitals and asked them to allocate each initially two ventilator beds and the numbers would increase gradually. The district health authority would provide medical staff to private hospitals. The government would bear all expenses of patients that would be treated at private hospitals.

Two new coronavirus hospitals: To decrease coronavirus patients’ burden at Nishtar Hospital, two new full-fledged coronavirus hospitals would be established at Multan. In this regard, Mian Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital (MSSDHQ) MS Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan has been tasked to establish the hospitals at sites of available newly-constructed hospitals.

The 268-bed newly constructed building of DHQ hospital has been completed on Sher Shah Road and the building has been allocated for coronavirus hospital. Earlier, the government had planned a proper functioning of 268-bed new DHQ hospital on Sher Shah Road and shifting of MSSDHQ, Civil Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital for women at the newly constructed DHQ building. However, now the government has decided to establish a coronavirus hospital there.

The second coronavirus hospital has been planned to be established at 58-bed MSSDHQ hospital. The temporary arrangements have been made keeping in view the increase in corona suspects and positive cases in Multan.

According to health officials, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority has assigned the task to MSSDHQ MS of preparing detailed requirements of equipment for the two coronavirus hospitals.

When contacted, the MSSDHQ MS said the equipment requirements for the planned coronavirus hospitals have been finalised and submitted with the PDMA. He said oxygen facility is available at all the 58 beds of MSSDHQ hospital. He said the repair of three ventilators has been ordered. Health officials said earlier seven wards at Nishtar Hospital had been vacated, transformed into coronavirus wards.

The orthopedic and cardiac wards were also among the vacated wards, which created problems for dealing orthopedic cases. Demo against NMC principal: All professional bodies of doctors of Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Monday staged a demonstration against the college administration over adopting humiliating attitude towards senior professors.

Activists of Pakistan Medical Association, Pioneer Unity, Young Doctors Reforms and Paramedics Association demanded immediate removal of NMC principal Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussein over misbehaving with senior NMC faculties. All doctors’ bodies led by PMA president Prof Dr Masood Haraj, Punjab YDA chairman Dr Khizar, Pioneer Unity president Prof Dr Shahid Rao raised slogans against the NMC principal and announced a daily protest until the removal of the NMC principal.

PMA office-bearers Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Sajid Akhtar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Waqar Niazi, Dr Naveed and others also spoke.Citizens to be arrested for visiting public places without masks: The city district administration has decided to arrest and impose fine on citizens visiting public places without masks.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid said the decision has been taken keeping in view rising coronavirus cases. The AC said action would be taken against violators under Infectious Diseases Law 2020 and the implementation upon the law would be executed in the next 24 hours.

She said citizens can get awareness through print and electronic media or social media about compulsion of wearing face masks at public places. The CDA has also ordered all public hospitals to keep ventilators stand-by. Reportedly, ventilator services of private hospitals may be hired if ventilators at public hospitals are not in sufficient numbers.

A proper utilisation of ventilators should be ensured compulsory at all public hospitals. The data of private hospitals with ventilators is being gathered. The medical superintendents at public hospitals would be empowered to refer patients to private hospitals. Meanwhile, the CDA has sealed 16 shops in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on charges of violating coronavirus SOPs.

The CDA also sealed 27 shops in tehsil Shujabad in the joint operation conducted by Shujabad Municipal Committee and Coronavirus Tiger Force on Multan Road, Railway Road and Jalalpur Pirwala Road.

160 PHA employees regularised: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has regularised 160 employees of junior cadre here on Monday. Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood handed over written orders to employees at PHA head office.

On the occasion, the DG PHA said the gardeners and sanitary workers had been regularised. He urged employees to work hard with devotion to improve performance of the department. He said parks and green belts of the city would be made more beautiful under beautification plan.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said the gardeners and sanitary workers had a key role in maintaining beauty of the city. He congratulated the newly regularised employees and urged them to work dutifully. Director Admin and Finance Robina Kosar said issues faced by the department were being resolved as top priority. She said all possible resources were being utilised for welfare of the employees.