CTD official martyred in Kohat

KOHAT: An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him on the Hangu-Kohat road here on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said that CTD constable Khan Wazir was going for duty on his motorcycle when the gunmen fired at him, leaving him dead on the spot. He belonged to Nawa Killay in Kohat. The accused managed to flee after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack, but no arrests could be made. The funeral for the martyred cop was offered at the police lines in Kohat. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat Region, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, the deputy commissioner and other officials attended the funeral. Later, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.