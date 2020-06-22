Woman, minor son killed in Okara accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman and her minor son died in an accident near Jorian Canal Bridge on Sunday. Reportedly, Punnan Khan, his wife Nasim Bibi and eight-month-old son Ali Hamza were going on a motorcycle on the National Highway when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Nasim Bibi and Hamza died on the spot while Punnan Khan sustained injuries. Sadar Renala Khurd police have registered a case.
MAN FOUND DEAD: A man was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Khalilabad Colony Depalpur Mureed Abbas was found dead at his home in mysterious circumstances. The police have started investigation.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Fatehpur village on Sunday. Nadeem Abbas s/o Alam Sher ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained yet.