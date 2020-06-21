Three killed in Okara accidents

OKARA: Three people were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Razia, w/o Ashraf and a resident of Mohallah Kirpa Ram, was crossing a railway track when the Khyber Mail crushed her under its wheels.

In another incident, Adeel Ahmad of Chowk Depalpur was crushed to death by a vehicle while crossing a road.

Muhammad Akhtar of Pipli Pahar village was going on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit him. As a result, he was killed.

PO HELD AFTER 8 YEARS: Gogera police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender after eight years.

Muhammad Sarwar had fled after killing two persons eight years ago. The police also recovered weapons and narcotics from him. Meanwhile, police arrested four members of a cattle lifting gang. They were identified as Zafar alias Sadi, Yasin, Imran and Habib.