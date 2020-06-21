Another corona patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Another corona patient died at the Corona Centre of Ghulam Muhammadabad General Hospital on Saturday.

Israr Ahmad of Shaliamar Park had tested positive in a laboratory test. The family members of Israr Ahmad demanded the hospital authorities hand over the body to them but the hospital administration refused. To it, one of the sons of the deceased took out a pistol and tried to take away the body of his father forcibly but he was overpowered by security guards and handed over the body to the police.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad Dr Ghulam Mustafa tested corona positive and admitted to the hospital. He had joined the DHQ Hospital just a day before after transfer of Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Butter.

Hotel management booked for holding wedding function: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Saturday got a case registered under the Punjab Infections Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance against a hotel management, including its manager, for holding a wedding function despite ban. Reportedly, the AC City along with police raided the hotel where the wedding party was underway and 70 to 80 people were present. They did not wear face masks and not observing social distance.

During the raid, the bride, brother of groom and manager Saleem Mehmood fled from the scene but Zahid, cashier Hassan, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Amir and others were arrested and shifted to Ali Zeb Foundation Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for corona test.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed B-Fit Gym at Boulevard Mall for violating anti-corona SOPs.

WOMAN STRANGLED BY HUSBAND: A woman was strangled by her husband at Thatta Naurang Tandlianwala on Saturday. Reportedly, Parveen Bibi was allegedly strangulated by her accused husband Imtiaz Ahmad with the help of his two accomplices Dost Muhammad and Ghulam Mustafa after exchange of hot words with his wife. Tandlianwala police have registered a case.

DEATH CONDOLED: Rana Sikandar Azam, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned PTV anchor Tariq Aziz. In his condolence message, he said that Tariq Aziz had started his professional career from Radio Pakistan but he was recognised by famous TV show Nelam Ghar of PTV. He prayed for the departed soul.