Mystery of giant cross found in Skardu

ISLAMABAD: A mysterious giant marble cross found high in northwest Pakistan has sparked intense debate about its origins, after scholars suggested it might be an ancient Christian cross and the largest ever found in the sub continent, foreign media reported.

The artifact weighing an estimated three to four tonnes and measuring approximately six feet by seven was found high in the Skardu valley earlier this month.

Excited Christian scholars have suggested the carving is a centuries-old St Thomas cross, showing Christianity reached further in the region and earlier than thought. But others believe the cross is either a pre-Christian symbol, or instead a piece of stonework from the top of a pillar.

The find has yet to be scientifically dated and lockdown precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 are likely to prevent experts visiting the site at Kovardo in the Karakoram range anytime soon.

“This needs carbon dating and exact scientific evidence, but there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of division,” said Prof Muhammad Naeem Khan, vice chancellor of the University of Baltistan.