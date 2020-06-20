Rangers men among four martyred in Ghotki, Karachi blasts

By News Desk

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Separate bomb and grenade attacks left at least four people martyred — including security personnel — in Ghotki and Karachi on Friday, police said.

Two members of the Rangers were martyred after an improvised explosive device detonated near their vehicle in Ghotki, senior police officer Hafiz Abdul Qadir told AFP. A security official who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the attack, in which a passerby was also killed. Five people were wounded — with state media reporting some as critically injured.

The martyred Rangers personnel were identified as Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, while the passerby was named as Ghulam Mustafa.

Qadir said the Rangers personnel were at a market when the blast occurred. Based on preliminary findings, officials believe the bomb was planted near a meat shop in the market.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area. Qadir said the bodies and injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghotki.

The second attack came hours later in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi when a grenade was hurled at a line of people waiting outside an Ehsaas programme office, killing one and injuring eight others, according to a statement from municipal authorities. No groups have claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a tweet condemned the attack and said the elements involved will not be spared. He directed the police to take immediate and stern action against those involved in this incident of crime.