Ali Habib appointed HBL’s

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Ag PR

HBL is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ali Habib as the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Ali is currently leading the Bank’s Corporate Affairs function. He will now also lead the Bank’s marketing efforts, in addition to his current portfolio. Ali’s appointment, effective immediately, reflects the Bank’s strategy of developing and promoting talent from within.

Commenting on Ali Habib’s appointment, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer-HBL said, “We are delighted that Ali is taking on this critical role for HBL. Ali knows the HBL brand well, given he is already part of the team. He brings a rich experience of having worked in similar roles not only in other leading banks but also outside the financial industry. His skills in managing multi-disciplinary teams and knowledge of the financial industry is a bonus. We are confident that under his leadership, HBL will continue to evolve its brand.”

Ali joined HBL in November 2018 as Chief Corporate Communications Officer. Since his joining, he has played an integral role in building HBL’s profile externally and developing and enhancing various communication channels across the Bank. Ali’s career spans 30 years, in both local and international markets. During his career, he has been associated with numerous blue-chip organizations like Procter & Gamble (P&G), Reckitt Benckiser, Standard Chartered, NIB and UBL.

Ali is an alumnus of IBA, Karachi and Aitchison College, Lahore.***