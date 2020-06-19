LOTTE Pakistan Foundation pledges PKR 36 Million to fight against COVID-19

karachi: Joining in to combat the current humanitarian and economic crises in the country, LOTTE Pakistan Foundation pledges PKR 36 million to help Pakistan fight against the pandemic. This humanitarian initiative will include the following:

LOTTE Chemical Pakistan will provide medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits worth PKR 30 million to the Federal and as well as Provincial government

LOTTE Kolson will donate food products as part of ration bags in daily staples through various Non-Government Organizations

LOTTE Akhtar Beverages has donated medical and other essential equipment to the largest Corona treatment center, Expo Center Lahore

LOTTE Engineering & Construction will donate facial masks to the Provincial government

LOTTE Pakistan Foundation aims to fulfill corporate social responsibility by creating world of happiness for everyone. It is part of Global LOTTE group, which is a South Korean conglomerate with extensive history of customer-focused investments in Pakistan operating via four entities: LOTTE Chemical Pakistan Ltd., LOTTE Kolson Pvt. Ltd, LOTTE Akhtar Beverages and LOTTE Engineering & Construction.***