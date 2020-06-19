SHC grants protective bail to PPP lawmaker

The Sind High Court has granted interim protective bail to Pakistan People Party MNA Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar in a National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry pertained to land allotment.

The petitioner, who is an MNA from NA-205 Ghotki, submitted that NAB had issued a call-up notice in respect of the commission of offence regarding allotment of 176 acres of land in District Ghotki.

He submitted that NAB was malafidely involving him in the inquiry as he had not done any offence. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client was willing to cooperate with NAB but there was apprehension that he may be arrested under the garb of inquiry.

He submitted that the land in question was not related to the land of Reni canal and requested the court to grant interim protective bail so that he could defend the NAB inquiry. The court, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, granted interim pre-arrest bail to the petitioner with surety of Rs500,000 and issued notices to the NAB special prosecutor and others and called their comments on August 24.