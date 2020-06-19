Marriyum Aurangzeb questions Imran Khan’s Insaf health card amid Covid-19

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has questioned where is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Insaaf health card while people are dying by hundreds daily in the country from the Covid-19.

In a statement Thursday, Marriyum said helplessness and chaos are ruling all hospitals but Imran’s apathy knows no bounds. She said the poor people benefited from Nawaz Sharif's health cards which is part of the record.

“Imran must share with the nation how many corona patients are benefiting from Insaf health cards. He should fear the wrath of God and stop playing with the lives of the people of Pakistan,” she added.

The former information minister said the lifesaving medicines for corona are becoming more and more expensive each day and are disappearing from the markets. What is federal health minister doing? Imran is the federal health minister while an oxymeter which cost a few hundred rupees is being sold for thousands of rupees. She said cheap chicken, egg, calves revolution promised by Imran is needed more now than anything else because the nation needs proteins but they have all disappeared after becoming expensive.