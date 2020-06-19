Aisam involved in wall-to-wall tennis challenges

LAHORE: Pakistan's tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has made a unique entry in the tennis wall-to-wall challenges in the lockdown.Aisam-ul-Haq once again embellished the sherwani and turban he wore on his wedding day and walled off for two minutes, responding to a challenge from Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. Aisam-ul-Haq also joined dream pair campaign and wants to pair up with Roger Federer.

In the video posted on social media, Aisam-ul-Haq said that he wanted to name this video after all the people who got married during the lockdown as their own marriage also took place during the lockdown. Aisam-ul-Haq played against the wall in this video for more than 2 minutes. The national tennis star said that it was a difficult task to maintain balance in the tennis walls by wearing heavy clothes and holding a turban, but he did it well.