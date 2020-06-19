Ritchie asks IHC to restrain FIA from lodging case against her

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: American blogger Cynthia Richie, who levelled sexual assault allegations against the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from registering a case against her.

In her petition, Ritchie said the FIA should be stopped from filing a case against her as she had not committed any crime. On Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan had directed the FIA to register a case against Ritchie.

Earlier, the PPP had requested the FIA Cyber crime Wing to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against Cynthia D Ritchie for “extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks” regarding Benazir Bhutto.