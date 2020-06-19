Stranded Pakistani sailors return home

Islamabad : Three Pakistani sailors, currently released from an Egyptian jail, have safely reached their homes thanks to kind efforts of Cairo-based businessman Naguib Sawiris for their release, says a press release.

The sailors including Capt Rehman Fazil (Master Navy Sailor), Chief Engineer Mushtaq Ahmed, and Chief Officer Sabir Hussain plunged into a deep trouble two years ago in May 2018 when their ship couldn’t make to Dubai, leaving them suffer a fiasco in paying huge money to the Egyptian authorities.

At the end they were sentenced to imprisonment wherein they remained locked up in jail. However, they approached Egyptian businessman to seek his help for their early release.

After a series of negotiations with the Egyptian authorities and payment of money, the sailors were informed by Sawiris on May 19, 2020 that their case has been settled and they would be sent back to their homes.

Naguib Sawiris also arranged a chartered plane for them and 50 other Pakistanis stranded in Egypt to return to their homes.