Lockdown imposed in 21 hot spots of Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Punjab Home Department, the local administration has declared 21 localities of garrison city ‘hotspots’ of coronavirus. The local management has sought a report about these areas from the special branch of police and sealed all densely populated localities here on Thursday.

The local administration has issued a notification to seal Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmirian, Kurri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Satellite Town A-Block, C-Block, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dehri Hasanabad, Tahli Morri, Ghausia Chowk, Jhamra, Tench Bhatta, People’s Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony, after groups of people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas.

“The areas have been completely locked down for all kinds of movement and our teams are surveying the localities for more suspected cases,” Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ here on Thursday. All these areas would remain locked down till June 30, he said.

He said that several people had tested positive for coronavirus from the areas while numberless people were quarantined at their homes on the suspicion of contracting the virus.

The deputy commissioner said the police, Rangers and army troops had taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public. He said that all markets, private and government offices have been closed down in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action, he warned.

He also said that all kinds of public gatherings are banned in these areas. “Only a man could move on a vehicle. He could buy necessary items from markets,” he said. He said that all grocery shops, vegetable shops and tandoors would remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. While all medical stores would remain open round the clock, he said.

According to local administration, all milk shops, meat, fish and chicken shops in lockdown areas would remain open from 7 am to 7pm. Unnecessary moment has been banned while government and private people could move with permission of their departments.

After issuing notification of lockdown, police have blocked all entry and exit points of these localities with barbed wires. The local administration along with police is making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The country is struggling to contain the spread of the virus through different initiatives, including testing suspected cases, establishing large quarantine centres and restricting movement of people through partial lockdowns.