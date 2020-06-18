Students in Upper Chitral stage rally to demand internet facility

CHITRAL: The students belonging to Yarkhun valley on Wednesday staged protest in Bang village to demand internet facility.

Hundreds of students, carrying banner and placards, gathered on the main road in Bang village and chanted slogans in support of their demands. “The government has closed down colleges and started online classes due to Covid-19 without providing us internet facility,” said one of the protesters. Speaking on the occasion, the students said the people of the area had supported Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the general election but their problems were not being resolved. “The future of hundreds of students is at stake due to the non-availability of internet in the region,” said Muhammad Aziz, one of the affected students. The students threatened to march to Booni, the headquarters of Upper Chitral if their genuine demand was not met Known educationist Sher Wali Khan Aseer also demanded the government to arrange internet facility forthwith in Upper Chitral. He said the people would be left with no other option but to stage protest if the government did not solve the issue facing the students.

It was second protest in Upper Chitral. The elders belonging to Mastuj, Yarkhun and Laspur valleys had staged a rally in Mastuj town on Tuesday.