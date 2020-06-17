Transport owners stage protest against police in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Truckers and transport unions jointly staged a protest demonstration here on Tuesday against the police, alleging that cops collected money from trucks in Bara and Jamrud tehsils in Khyber district.

A large number of transporters and truck drivers gathered outside the Landikotal Press Club and chanted slogans against district police officer. They were holding black flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the police for taking money from trucks at various checkpoints in Bara and Jamrud subdivisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahman Zeb Afridi, Malik Abdullah Khan and others alleged that the police collected money from trucks in Bara and Jamrud. Abdullah Khan said it was an illegal act to collect money from trucks and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to order action against those who took money from truckers. He said police officials and some influential people shared the money collected from the truckers. Rahman Zeb said police at Takhtabaig checkpost in Jamrud also took money from trucks. He appealed to the inspector general of police to take notice of the matter. Transporters threatened that if the illegal practice was not stopped they would block the Peshawar-Torkham highway for traffic.