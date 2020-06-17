Four localities sealed in Haripur

HARIPUR: The district administration on Tuesday decided to impose smart lock down in four different localities of city following a sudden surge in corona positive cases.

According to a notification issued from the office of DC Haripur, the street No 9 and 20 of the TIP Housing Society have reported 33 cases during a single day on Tuesday while Muhallah Soha and Mochi Bazaar area recorded 32 new cases and the localities of Muhallah Mumaheeya Chowk and Pakhral Chowm of sector No 2 Khalabat Township and Muhallah Khalabat of sector No 4 of the same locality have reported 18 cases. Following new positive cases, the administration decided to impose smart lock down in all the four localities on Wednesday for seven days. The police deployment in these localities was being made to ensure restriction of movement of people during smart lock down in these areas. According to official sources there were total 334 corona positive patients reported till Tuesday out of whom 113 have recovered and returned to normal life. The sources said the majority of the positive patients were in a stable condition while a very few of them were hospitalised with minor complaints of cough and breathing problem.