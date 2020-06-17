Smart lockdown in three more areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three more localities were locked down in the provincial capital on Tuesday thereby increasing the restricted areas in the city to seven to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, 317 units were sealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1,156 other were fined for not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a notification issued by the Peshawar district administration, the localities around Shinwari Town on the Ring Road, Asiya Union Council and Circular Road and Sector F-3 in Phase 6 Hayatabad were restricted for entry to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Monday, controlled entry and exit was ordered in the University Road and University Town areas as well as the vicinity of Danishabad, Sector E-2 and parts of Phase-1 in Hayatabad as well as localities on Charsadda Road, Afghan Colony and Eidgah following reports of spread of coronavirus in parts of Peshawar.

“Our 320 cops are deployed round-the-clock in shifts in the locked down areas. All entry and exit points of the four areas have been locked down and movements are being regulated in accordance with the notification,” Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News . He added more officers were deployed in the newly locked down areas on Tuesday to regulate entry and stop people from gathering.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz along with army officials, deputy commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahoor Babar Afridi paid visit to the locked down areas in parts of Peshawar to inspect the measures taken for restricting movement of the public.

The chief secretary was briefed about measures taken by the police and district administration to restrict business activities and gatherings after the enforcement of the smart lockdown.

No general entry and gathering in these areas is being allowed. Shops except those selling essential groceries and medicines would remain closed.

Actions against shops, markets and other places violating SOPs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been accelerated after alarming increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19.

An official informed that 317 units were sealed across the province on Tuesday while fine was imposed on 1,156 others after being found guilty of violations. A total of Rs1.06 million was collected as fine from the units violating the SOPs.

Over 6,400 Covid-19 cases have so far been reported in Peshawar while over 350 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Reports say the number of those hit by the virus in Peshawar would be higher but majority of the people do not go for tests despite having symptoms and not feeling well. The number of cases and deaths are on the rise in the provincial capital and rest of Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa and Pakistan. A sudden spike is being witnessed for the last many weeks.