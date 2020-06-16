Six burnt to death, 10 injured as van catches fire

FAISALABAD: Six people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 10 others sustained burns when a van caught fire near Aminpur Interchange on the M-4 on Monday. Reportedly, the van was on its way to Gojra from Sheikhupura when it caught fire after colliding with a fence in Sandal Bar police limits. As a result, Ibatasam, 6, Bilal, 22, Imran, 45, Khalida, 32, Kaif, 9, and Abeeha, 7, were burnt to death while Abdul Qayyum, Kashif, Mateeur Rahman, Mujeebur Rahman, Saima, Faqiha, Sadia, Saba, Seerat and Abdul Rasheed sustained burns.