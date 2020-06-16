close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Sarwar meets Qureshi

National

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The governor informed the foreign minister about the contacts with European and British members of Parliament against the atrocities against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris. Sarwar told the foreign minister that he had met European and British officials on Indian atrocities against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

