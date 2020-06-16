Mentally-retarded girl raped in Okara

OKARA: A mentally-retarded girl was raped at 13/D village on Monday. Accused Abdur Razzaq entered the house of Muhammad Abdullah and allegedly raped his daughter. Police have registered a case.

‘96 CORONA PATIENTS TREATED’: As many as 96 coronavirus patients were treated and 31 of them had returned to their homes from January26 till date. According to Focal Person for Media on Eradication of coronavirus Ch Khurshid Jilani, three corona patients were being treated in the isolation centre at the DHQ Hospital while 60 patients had been quarantined in their homes.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was crushed to death in an accident here on Monday. Wasim Sarwar of Yasir Ghaffar Town and his wife Shakila were going on Depalpur-Okara Highway on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Wasim died on the spot while Shakila was injured.