Four more doctors test corona positive in Multan

MULTAN: Four doctors and all family members of 10 doctors serving at the Nishtar Hospital tested corona positive here on Monday.

All the infected persons had been shifted to the isolation ward. The doctors tested corona positive were Dr Tahir Fateh Shah, Dr Mansoor, Dr Rashid and Dr Sikandar. The doctors were performing 12 hours duty due to shortage of doctors in the wards. The Pakistan Medical Association and civil society paid rich tribute to the doctors for performing duty to save the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, a PMA delegation led by Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj visited the isolation ward and met the admitted doctors and their family members and expressed solidarity with them. The PMA delegation encouraged the doctors to serve the people untiringly and performed their duties with dedication.

Talking to journalists, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that the corona pandemic had camouflaged the whole nation but the doctors were serving with commitment and struggling to save the lives of the people. Their courage was a role model for the rest of the society, he said. He said that doctors, nurses and paramedics were serving the people without any fear at the Nishtar Hospital. He said that all the PMA members were standing with their colleagues fighting at the frontline against corona pandemic.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observed: Multan Women University Department of Sociology arranged an online seminar on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day here on Monday.

The participants stressed focusing global attention on the physical, emotional and financial problems of the elder. Addressing the moot, MWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi said the elderly people form an important group of population and any aspect of neglect or abuse will have a long term negative repercussions on society in general and country in particular.

Hence there is a need for strict vigilance as well as preventive and remedial measures at all levels for the elder. Ms Muneeza Manzoor Butt said to understand challenges and opportunities presented by an ageing population and to bring them together, all including their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and private sector try to create atmosphere where violence may be lessened.

Quaid-e-Azam University’s Head of Anthropology Prof Dr Waleed Iqbal said research has shown that elderly abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation is one of the biggest issues facing senior citizens around the world. He said World Health Organisation’s data suggests that 4 to 6 percent of elderly suffer from some form of abuse, a large percentage of which goes unreported Senior academician Prof Ayesha Khan conducted the proceedings.

Jica approves Rs2.8b project for Wasa: The Japan International Cooperation Agency has approved a mega project worth Rs 2.8 billion for Multan Wasa, it is learnt here on Monday.

The JICA would provide the most advanced machinery for operation and maintenance. The JICA would provide 27 succors, 27 flashers, dumper trucks, pumps and other advanced machinery for plugging Wasa old lines. The Central Development Working Party approved the project for strengthening the Wasa and running the agency on most modern lines with machinery and equipment. The JICA would provide the latest machinery and vehicles to the Wasa for operation and maintenance under the scheme. The project aims to improve services and make progress in the public delivery system, the Wasa officials said.

The Japanese mega project would change the environment in the Wasa. The Japanese mission consisting of engineers and experts stayed in Multan for a month and deeply monitored the dilapidated condition of the Wasa Vehicles. They prepared proposals and recommended a mega project for the Multan Wasa.

The provincial CDWP approved the proposals for the mega project. The CDWP also approved the basic concept paper. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi played a key role in the approval of the mega project, the Wasa officials said.

Kidney Centre to get new block: The District Administration Monday decided establishing a new block in Multan Kidney Centre in the wake of a sudden rise in patients at Out Patients Door, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak decided erecting the new block during a meeting with consultants of Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases. The meeting recommended extension of the Kidney Centre to accommodate maximum numbers of patients.

The Centre is serving the people not only from Multan but also from the entire south Punjab and providing them state-of-the-art medical facilities, the DC said. The DC said the Punjab government has realised the needs of kidney patients. He said the new block to be established on the upper portion of the Centre and its construction would be started soon. He said the Punjab government had established Aab Pak Authority to provide clean drinking water to citizens. Talking to journalists, Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases Executive Director Dr Ali Imran Zaidi said the institute is performing dialysis of 3,600 patients per month.