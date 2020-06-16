Movahedi won’t lecture during online volleyball coaching course

KARACHI: Former Pakistan coach Hamid Movahedi from Iran will not be able to deliver lecture during the first ever online volleyball coaching course due to death of his father.

Movahedi had been requested by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) for a lecture during the course which was formally inaugurated by the PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob on Monday.

“I am very upset and depressed. I don’t think I can cooperate in your online course,” Movahedi said in a message to PVF Secretary Shah Naeem Zafar. "If I have any better situation then I will contact you tomorrow from Tehran. I hope you understand my situation," he added.

The course has been organised by the Sports for Life in collaboration with the PVF. More than 600 coaches and players have registered for the course from all over Pakistan and abroad. Shahid Masood, Secretary Sindh Volleyball Association (SVA), and Shehbaz Bajwa will conduct the course.