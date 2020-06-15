Criminals attack police: political leadership slam LEA

SUKKUR: Leaders of nationalists parties, GDA and human right activists protested against alleged police action on the villagers of Sangar Khoso and Rajari near Jamshoro. The police says they were pursuing criminals who had attacked them and the villagers helped them escape.

Dr. Qadir Magsi Chairman STPP, GDA MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Dr. Niaz Kalani and others said that Jamshore Police detained many people of the Khosa tribe including wromen and children. They said that Police violence also left 20 people injured who were protesting the Police action. They also alleged that Police for the last 24 hours has kept the Village Rajari and Sanghar Khoso cordoned forcing the villagers confined to their their houses. They demanded a judicial probe in to the Police action and release women and children.

On the other hand, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh told the media that when Police was pursuing the criminals they took shelter in their villages from where both the criminals and their families attacked Police leaving 20 policeman injured and the villagers deprived the police of official weapons. Eventually the villagers helped the criminals escape. SSP Jamshoro said they also blocked Indus Highway to search the criminals. SSP Shaikh denied that there was any ban on movement of the villagers. He however said that they have filed FIRs against criminals and those who helped them in obstruction of justice.

It is hereby mentioned that Muhammed Hassan Memon Manager Premier Coal Mine Company Limited had registered FIR at police station Lakhra coal mines against Ranjho, Muhammed Hassan and others for forcibly taking over the coal mines. When the police reached the mines to remove those they attacked the Police with sticks and stones.