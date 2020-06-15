Martyred soldier buried with full military honours in Okara

OKARA: Abdur Rasool, who was martyred while fighting against the Indian army at Rawalakot area, was buried with full military honours at his ancestral village Kanduwal on Sunday. He was serving in the Pak Army for the last three years. Abdur Rasool had contracted marriage one-and-a-half-year ago. He was the father of a six-month old daughter. He was the only brother of five sisters. Scores of people attended his funeral prayers while the military contingent offered him salute. The army officers laid floral wreaths on his grave. His father Hidayatullah is also a retired soldier.

TWO INJURED: A man shot at and injured his nephew and his friends over a domestic issue at Reportedly, accused Fazeelat Shah allegedly shot at and injured his nephew Faizan and his friend Khalid and escaped. Sadar police have started raids to arrest Fazeelat Shah.