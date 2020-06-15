close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Man kills wife for ‘honour’ in Gujranwala

National

Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A married woman was axed to death for ‘honour’ at Wazirabad on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Khalid Mehmood had doubted on the character of his wife Muqadas. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly axed her to death.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: Nowshera Virkan Assistant Commissioner Haidar Khan on Sunday raided and imposed fine on different shopkeepers for overcharging. He also sealed six mini petrol pumps for overcharging. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation teams on Sunday during a crackdown on illegal constructions sealed nine factories.

