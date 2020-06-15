India behaving like an expansionist nation: Qureshi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said perhaps with necessary introspection, the current Indian government would be less focused on igniting border disputes with every neighbour, behaving like an expansionist nation, and more focused on serving the poor, downtrodden and minorities of India better.

In his tweets on Sunday, he said it would serve Modi’s government and “neighbourhood first” policy well to realise India’s neighbours pose far less of a problem than their own domestic inadequacies, failures and fascism.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the world had undergone a complete change due to coronavirus pandemic and underlined the need for utilisation of modern technology for efficient running of the official matters.

The meeting especially discussed the enhanced use of latest technology in the ministry. The foreign minister said in this fast changing world, sessions and meetings were being held via video link and other related latest technology.

Qureshi stressed the need for the formulation of future strategy and mechanism while keeping in view the negative impacts of coronavirus.

The minister also thanked the representatives of telecom companies for submitting their valuable suggestions for the promotion of use of modern technology and up-gradation of the ministry on modern lines.