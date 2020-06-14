France plans low-key tennis

PARIS: French tennis announced a cautious step out of the coronavirus lockdown on Saturday with the announcement of the return of professional tournaments in July including a mini-tour on the Riviera.

The idea of a small tour in the south has been pushed for a while by former French professional Thierry Ascione and it will be “created and organised” by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) as the “Challenge Elite FFT”.

It will be made up of three tournaments with events in Nice (July 6-11), Cannes (July 13-18), and Villeneuve-Loubet (July 20-25). The events will be open to 24 men and 12 women. —AFP