Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

19 arrested in Kohat operation

National

KOHAT: Police claimed to have arrested 19 wanted criminals in a search operation in the district on Friday. District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that besides the arrests, 57kg charas, 500 grams ice, one Kalashnikov, four pistols and hundreds of bullets have also been seized in the action. The DPO said the cases have also been registered against the arrestees.

