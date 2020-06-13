One killed, 9 injured in Rawalpindi blast

RAWALPINDI: A man was killed while nine others were injured after an explosion occurred in Rawalpindi’s Sadder area here on Friday evening. Police revealed that deceased person was identified as Arafeen who was a cart puller and died as result of explosion. As per preliminary investigation, the explosive device was planted inside an electric pole in Cola Centre of Saddar Bazar Rawalpindi. Rescue teams reached at the site and shifted the injured and dead to hospital. SSP Operations Police reached the area along with a heavy contingent of police and cordoned off the area to collect evidences and to rescue injured. Rescue activities are underway as the area was full of people when the explosion took place in Cola Centre of Sadder Rawalpindi.