Pervaiz Elahi welcomes ban

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said it was very essential to ban publication and sale of profane books.

He said the door for publication of Islamic and historical facts in a wrong manner had been closed forever. He said that on the recommendation of the Punjab Assembly's Special Committee, the Home Department had completely banned the three books and issued notification for immediately stopping their publication and confiscation of these books present in the market and other material.