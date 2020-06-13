close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Pervaiz Elahi welcomes ban

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said it was very essential to ban publication and sale of profane books.

He said the door for publication of Islamic and historical facts in a wrong manner had been closed forever. He said that on the recommendation of the Punjab Assembly's Special Committee, the Home Department had completely banned the three books and issued notification for immediately stopping their publication and confiscation of these books present in the market and other material.

