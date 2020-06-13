Rs194.74 million allocated for Heritage Division

Islamabad : The National History and Literary Heritage Division has received Rs194.740 million for the up-gradation and digitalisation of various cultural departments working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budget document, the Federal Government has allocated Rs184.740 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs10 million for the new schemes of the division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs24 million is specified for the construction of auditorium at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) at Islamabad, Rs24 million for the office building, conference hall, guest house, committee room and library at PAL Provincial Office Peshawar, and Rs30 million for the digitalization of rare books and manuscripts collection of the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Amounts of Rs4.520 million and Rs20 million are specified for establishment of Digitalized Archive Library and Establishment of National Film Academy respectively, while Rs7.700 million is allocated for the mapping of historical and religious sites in Pakistan, and Rs5.644 million for the preservation, restoration and presentation of Rawat Fort, Islamabad.

With the aim to produce good theatre and film content in the country, the government has allocated Rs42.024 million for the up-gradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at the PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad, and Rs25.5 million for the uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a professional and gender friendly safe space.

The government has also earmarked Rs10 million for the construction of Regional Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters at Quetta.