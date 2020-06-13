QAU ranked among world’s top 500 varsities

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has made it to the list of the world's top 500 universities compiled by The Times Higher Education, a world university ranking institution.

The university improved its ranking from 511 to 454 in 15 months at global level and achieved 79th position in Asia.

The QAU is the country's only university that was ranked among top 500 by all best ranking agencies of the world like World Times Ranking, QS ranking and United States Times and World News Ranking Agency, said its spokesman.

He said the university owed the accomplishment to teachers, students and staff.

“Under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and with the efforts and contribution of faculty members, students, staff and alumni, we hope to further improve our ranking at international level,” he said.