46 robberies in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Street criminals had a field day in and around the city by looting cash, gold ornaments, lifting vehicles, snatching mobile phones and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 46 successive hits during the last 24 hours, the police spokesman said Wednesday.

46 robberies were registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi and people were deprived of 15 motorcycles and millions of rupees worth of ornaments and other precious items.

In the remits of Rata Amral Police Station, four armed robbers intruded into the home of Azeem and took the family as a hostage on gunpoint and robbed them of seven ‘tola’ gold ornaments and cash up to Rs90,000.

In the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, armed robbers deprived a citizen of Rs100,000 and 20 mobiles.

Meanwhile, Gujjar Khan Police Station registered an FIR against unknown individuals for forcing citizens to pay a donation in the name of terrorists and hurled threats of dire consequences, if he did not pay the donation.

Gujjar Khan Police registered a case against a Facebook the account holder for making derogatory remarks against SHO Gujjar Khan Police Station after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The citizen has posted a message on his Facebook an account that SHO Gujjar Khan Police station had closed a mosque and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, SHO Bhara Kahu Haider Ali and SHO Secretariat Syed Asim Ghaffar were rewarded with a cash prize for friendly policing.