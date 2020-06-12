Forex reserves fall to $16.705bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $16.705 billion in the week ended June 5 from $16.920 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves decreased $266 million to $10.095 billion in the week under review.
“This decline is attributed to government’s external debt repayments of $301 million,” the SBP said in a statement. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose to $6.609 billion from $6.558 billion.