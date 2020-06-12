close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

Online course for judo referees-judges begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

KARACHI: The three-day online judo referees-judges course started on Thursday with Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) President Col Junaid inaugurating it.

Speaking on the occasion Junaid said that judokas have proved that there is no shortage of talent by winning medals in the South Asian Games.

He said that Shah Hussain has proved his mettle by playing in Olympics and is also on the verge of ensuring his second successive appearance in the world’s most prestigious extravaganza next year.

He also thanked the Ministry of IPC for handing cash awards to the country’s top fighters who lifted medals at the South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

Col Junaid also highlighted the performance of rookie judoka Qaiser Afridi who has been doing impressive job and is touted as a real successor of Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain.

