20-bed emergency response centre opened in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Aga Khan Health Service, Chitral, is working along with the government to help contain the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the hardships of people in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmad said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a 20-bed emergency response centre established at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Garam Chashma near here. The official said that people must observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the viral disease in the area. He said that AKHS was playing an important role in controlling of coronavirus disease, treatment and door-to-door awareness. The official said that awareness campaign would be launched at village council and union council level about the coronavirus pandemic, SOPs and other safety measures. Speaking on the occasion, AKHS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab regional head Mairajuddin said that their centre was providing treatment, medicines, facemasks, sanitizers and running an awareness campaign to stem the spread of Covid-19.