Economic zones approved in Chitral, Haripur, Nowshera

PESHAWAR: The KP Economic Zones Management and Development Company KPEZDMC has approved the launching of more zones to promote industrialisation in the province.

A press release, issued here on Wednesday said the decision was taken by the Board of Directors in its 36th meeting. It said the proposed Chitral Economic Zone would be developed over 40 acres of land, Ghazi Economic Zone 89.9 acres, Jalozai Economic Zone, 257.5 acre, and Nowshera Economic Zone Extension 76.25 acres. The communication said the KPEZDMC had the possession of the strategically located land of the proposed zones. Formalities would be completed soon to initiate the work in the zones, it added.

The press release said is a pivotal step taken by the KPEZDMC. Not only it will increase the industrial growth and lead to job creation for locals, but also spur economic activity slowed down by the Covid-19. The KPEZDMC hoped the zones would bring huge investments and provide jobs to over 25,000 people. The zones will have well-developed infrastructure along with allied facilities to facilitate investors looking forward to set up industries. KPEZDMC Chief Executive Officer Javed Khattak stated that this was a crucial step for the province as we needed to attract investment to boost economic activity.