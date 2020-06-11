Peshawar gets new Rahman Baba, Shahpur police stations

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police got a new police station named after the legendary Sufi Pashto poet Rahman Baba on Wednesday.

Two new police stations and one circle were approved during a meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi at the Central Police Office. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur briefed the IGP about the two new police stations and one new circle as well demarcation of the rest of the police stations and circles to improve the working of the force in the capital city.

The new police stations will be Rahman Baba Police Station comprising Garhi Qamardin, Bahader Kilay, Hazar Khwani, Achar and Garhi Atta Mohammad, which were previously part of Bhanamari and Agha Mir Jani Shah Police stations. The areas in the new police station the village and burial place of Rahman Baba. The police station will be set up in a new building on the Ring Road near the Garhi Qamardin Bridge. Besides, the new Shah Pur police station will comprise of areas that were part of Chamkani and Paharipura police stations. The new circle on Warsak Road will include the Michni Gate and Mathra police station areas. Areas of some of the overburdened police stations will also be made part of the relatively smaller police stations to balance the work. “In Hayatabad, parts of Hayatabad town will be included in the Tatara Police Station to make it more effective. Besides, areas of East Cantt, West Cantt, Shah Qabool and many other police stations and circles will also be demarcated,” said Mohammad Ali Gandapur. IGP Sanaullah Abbasi directed provision all the latest technology and other facilities to the new police stations to improve the law and order situation and provide relief to the public coming with any complaints.

The IGP also visited the Telecommunication Wing of the KP Police where DIG Mohammad Saeed Wazir briefed the police chief about the working and progress of the wing.