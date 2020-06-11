President praises performance of University of Baltistan, Skardu

LAHORE:A teleconference was held between the President and Chancellor of Baltistan University, Dr Arif Alvi, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Baltistan, Skardu Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the President expressed satisfaction over the excellent performance of the University of Baltistan, Skardu (UOBS). The President highlighted the importance for promoting the research process in the University and attracting PhD scholars towards the commercial aspect. He also expresses interest in professional training courses. The President stressed the need to enhance the professional skills and abilities. He appreciated the establishment of resource centres and launch of professional development courses as the best course of action.

With the commencement of conference, Vice Chancellor, UOBS, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan briefed the President regarding history, background and progress of the university. He said despite scarcity of resources, the university overcame the challenges and achieved popularity with in short span of time. Dr Arif Alvi encouraged and emphasised to enhance professional knack and capacity. Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan informed the Chancellor that the UOBS had made special arrangements for online classes at the beginning to meet the challenges during pandemic Covid-19.

Pakistan's role in regional peace lauded: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) while lauding Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit of Afghanistan said that Pakistan has always played positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Pakistan has rendered valuable sacrifices for freedom, peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said peace and stability in Afghanistan links with peace and prosperity in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan set a precedent of Muslim brotherhood by hosting millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 1980 following Afghan-Russia war and after 9/11.

Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that Pakistan playing positive role for peace, stability and welfare of Afghan people adding that peace and stability in Afghanistan can be ensured with coordination of Afghan Taliban, Afghan government and Afghan warlords.

No one from out of Afghanistan impose durable peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan played a key role in bringing Afghan Taliban and US leadership to negotiate long-term peace in Afghanistan and the entire world has acknowledged endeavours of Pakistan and security forces of Pakistan to settle Afghan issues in a peaceful way with participation of all stakeholders.

Indian lobbies and other enemies of Pakistan aim at sabotaging Afghan peace process to accomplish their interests and agendas.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his recent visit to Afghanistan had made it conveyed to world that Pakistan is the biggest supporter of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pak-Force foiled conspiracies of Indian secret agency RAW, which aimed at employing Afghan soil to accomplish its vicious agenda.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that in the war against terrorism, Pakistan laid out sacrifices of 80,000 people of Pakistan including security officials with objectives to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan Ulema Council also lauded decision of PTI government to appoint renowned ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Representative to Afghanistan.

The appointment of Muhammad Sadiq will prove a good omen for peace and stability in relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan. General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his recent visit of Afghanistan conveyed explicit stance of Pakistan that Pakistan will go for every step for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Ulema and religious scholars of Pakistan at every forum have denounced menace of extremism and terrorism and killings of innocent people in the world.

Teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah also encouraged peace and harmony in the world. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that religious organisations of Pakistan lauds visit of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan.