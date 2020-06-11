LHC bars adjudicator to probe against Numan Butt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed independent adjudicator to hold inquiry into allegations of misconduct against suspended member of board governing body.

The court was hearing the petition of Numan Butt who was suspended by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani last year on the charges of misconduct.

The petitioner through his counsel pleaded that he was elected member of Board of Governors (BoG) but chairman illegally suspended him and barred from attending meetings. Later, he said, chairman appointed a retired LHC judge as independent adjudicator. He pointed out that he was being punished for opposing the appointment of Wasim Khan as board's managing director.

He said he reviewed the constitution and there was no place for MD post. However, chairman on a complaint from another BoG's member, suspended him and stopped from participating in the meetings. He requested the court to set aside his suspending order and bar adjudicator to hold inquiry against him. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza stopped Independent adjudicator to probe against petitioner and sought reply from PCB.