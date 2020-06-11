Shakur dominates as boxing returns to Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES: Undefeated American Shakur Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a punishing body shot in the sixth round Tuesday to win the main event of boxing’s first major fight card since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 22-year-old Stevenson easily won the 10-round non-title fight by delivering a devastating left hand to Caraballo’s rib cage for the knockdown at 1:31 of the sixth round. Stevenson, who is the World Boxing Organization featherweight champ, completely dominated the Puerto Rican to improve to 14-0 with eight knockouts. There were no fans allowed into the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino conference center because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s a different atmosphere," Stevenson said. "Losing the weight was different. Training in the gym was different. I couldn’t be around anybody. "Even when fighting and there was no crowd was different. I would catch him with mean shots and there would be no ‘Ooohs’ or ‘Aaahs.’"