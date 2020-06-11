CDA initiates online project monitoring system

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed Online Project Monitoring System on all ongoing development projects in Islamabad.

The modern technology-based Online Project Monitoring System has enabled CDA Administration to monitor real-time physical progress of all ongoing development projects in Islamabad. The online project management system has been designed with the objective to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects in Islamabad within a given time frame. The monitoring system has been designed and installed in line with the directions of Chairman CDA.

The online project monitoring system has been devised to make monitoring of ongoing development projects one click away from CDA administration. Monitoring cameras have been installed at all project sites and have been linked with the monitoring system installed at Conference Room of CDA Headquarters. The project monitoring system will provide round the clock streaming and generate real-time work progress data.

The online project monitoring system was initially installed at two development sites including G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue and Burma Bridge at Lehtarar Road at the beginning of the month of May after easing in lockdown related restrictions. Within one month CDA has installed the monitoring system on other project sites. The online project monitoring system will be installed on all development works in the future as well.