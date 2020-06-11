E-commerce platform launched

KARACHI: An e-commerce platform for the B2B (Business-to-Business) matchmaking under the foreign direct investment head has been launched to develop export markets in China and across the globe for local firms and industries, a statement said on Wednesday.

Achasoda.com is a joint initiative of Badar Expo Solutions and the Orient Group that would benefit local SMEs by providing a single platform for the B2B matchmaking between manufacturing and processing industries in China, Pakistan and across the globe.

Achasoda.com Chief Executive Bao Yang has announced that Achasoda.com is the e-commerce platform operating in Pakistan to enhance the government’s objective of providing an environment for doing ease of business for the local trade.

“It would also develop export markets for Pakistan’s indigenous industries, especially SMEs to get recognised internationally,” he added.