Bilawal terms WHO concerns valid

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the letter of World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Sindh government raised valid concerns and suggestions.

The PPP chairman Tuesday tweeted that the concerns and suggestion raised in the WHO letter will be discussed by the Sindh government before being taken up at national level. He said the Sindh government has long called for national policy to be linked to facts and our own capacity.’ Unfortunately so far this hasn’t been national approach with regard to coronavirus,” he said.