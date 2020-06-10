close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

Bilawal terms WHO concerns valid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the letter of World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Sindh government raised valid concerns and suggestions.

The PPP chairman Tuesday tweeted that the concerns and suggestion raised in the WHO letter will be discussed by the Sindh government before being taken up at national level. He said the Sindh government has long called for national policy to be linked to facts and our own capacity.’ Unfortunately so far this hasn’t been national approach with regard to coronavirus,” he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan