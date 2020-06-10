SHC&MED rejects en bloc honorarium to doctors, health workers

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has rejected the demand of heads of medical teaching institutions for grant of honorarium to the doctors and hospital staff across the board instead of just those directly involved in treating or managing the Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

In a notification circulated to vice chancellors, principals/deans/heads and medical superintendents of medical teaching institutions, it is conveyed that a clear mechanism was delineated for award of honorarium to the hospital staff working to combat Covid-19 patients. However, institutions are sending recommendations to grant en bloc honorarium to entire hospital staff instead of adhering to the policy of the government.

It is pertinent to mention that cabinet and the chief minister granted approval to award honorarium to healthcare professionals/workers who are combating Covid-19 by identifying them through the following; Attendance registers and notified rotation orders; and head of the department and medical superintendent concerned shall certify the final lists.

It is pertinent to point out that the dispensation of monthly honorarium was extended to boost the morale of staff serving on frontline having direct exposure to confirmed/positive Covid-19 patients. The healthcare staff working in Covid-19 specific HDU, ICU and isolation wards is entitled to receive this monthly honorarium instead of those working in routine wards, OPDs or at administrative or clerical jobs.

Therefore, government decided to encourage and motivate the healthcare staff extending their services for greater public services by putting their own lives at risk. A clear line needs to be drawn between Covid-19 frontline healthcare staff and those healthcare staff who are doing routine healthcare job with no direct exposure to Covid-19 patients. It is not justified to treat equally those frontline healthcare professionals & workers who have willingly chosen to perform Covid-19 duties with those who have not.

In the light of abovementioned criteria, you are directed to submit recommendations for grant of monthly honorarium as per criteria already circulated vide this department’s letter dated 11.5.20 instead of en bloc recommendations. Any further delay or laxity in this connection would be viewed very seriously, because those who are serving the nation as frontline fighters against Covid-19 must be rewarded well in time.