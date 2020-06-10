ACE Ghotki arrest two taluka education officers

SUKKUR: Anti-Corruption Police Ghotki The two Taluka Education Officers. On Tuesday Anti-Corruption Police, Ghotki had arrested Grade 18 Taluka Education Officer Obaro Allah Bachayo Kazi and ex- Taluka Officer Obaro Allah Warrayo Chachar for allegedly fake appointments, misappropriation in the funds.

ACE Inspector Ayaz Memon told to media that case against both officers was registered, while One Akhtar Hussain was still at large in the same scam. Memon told the media that Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Sindh Minister Anti-Corruption Establishment and Trade and commerce had orderedthe circle officers of their respective districts to launch operation against the officers allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of powers.